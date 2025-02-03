Georgia football recruiting: 3 players Kirby Smart could secure on 2025 national signing day

For the second straight season, the Georgia Bulldogs fell short of their national title aspirations, losing to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

The good news is Georgia has the talent and coaching to compete for the title every year. The Bulldogs again have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. According to 247 Sports, the school has the second-best class in the country.

For a team that will lose starters like Beck, Trevor Etienne and Malaki Starks among others, adding talent on a yearly basis is necessary. While Kirby Smart's latesr recruiting class is seemingly ready, the Bulldogs could get a couple more names on the roster.

Here are three players who could go to Georgia in the late National Signing Day window.

3 athletes Georgia could recruit in National Signing Day

#3. Ty Haywood, Offensive Tackle

He is the only 5-star player still uncommitted. While Michigan reportedly has the upper hand, there is no reason to discard the Bulldogs yet, at least until he signs with any other school. Haywood has over 30 offers, so he could still be swayed to any of those schools.

The offensive tackle has a large frame and enough power to dominate defensive linemen. Once he gets his hands inside it will be difficult for defenders to break away. While Haywood’s footwork needs some polishing, he should be a starter in college, and maybe even this year.

Georgia has a strong offensive line, but there’s always room for a top offensive tackle and the Bulldogs are keeping the door open for the Denton, Texas native.

#2. Maurice Gleaton Jr., Wide Receiver

The Bulldogs already added a couple of receivers, but they extended offers to a lot more players at the position, looking to add depth and competition. Gleaton Jr. could develop into a good receiver over time, specially someone with top end speed.

The Langston Hughes product is also a track athlete and considered alite on the 200 and 100-meter dash. He ran a 10.14 in the 100-meter dash and has received track offers to multiple schools as well.

Georgia made offers for both football and track, so there’s a double chance that Kirby Smart lands the speedster.

#1. Edward Coleman, Wide Receiver

Perhaps not as fast as Gleaton Jr., but more polished, Edward Coleman is another Bulldogs target to consider. The 5-10, 198-pound wide receiver is reportedly deciding between the Bulldogs and Alabama.

He could become a solid possession receiver for the Bulldogs and has played some time at running back as well, showing his versatility. The Savannah, Georgia native could add depth to the wide receiver room.

