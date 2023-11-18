Georgia State vs. LSU prediction, odds, and picks - Nov. 18 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Georgia State Panthers go on the road to play the LSU Tigers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Georgia State (6-4, 3-4 Sun Belt) is coming off a 42-14 loss to Appalachian State last weekend. LSU (7-3, 5-2 SEC), meanwhile, is coming off a 52-35 blowout win over Florida last week.

Georgia State vs. LSU: Match Details

Fixture: Georgia State Panthers (6-4) vs. LSU Tigers (7-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium

Georgia State vs. LSU: Betting Odds

Spread

Georgia State +32 (-110)

LSU -32 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia State +3000

LSU -10000

Total

Over 71 (-110)

Under 71 (-110)

Georgia State vs. LSU: Picks

Georgia State will have a hard time in this game against LSU as their offense will be under pressure all game long by this Tigers front seven. The Panthers will also have to throw the ball a ton as they will be trailing early, so I like quarterback Darren Grainger to throw over 0.5 interceptions. Grainger has thrown at least one pick in two of his last three games.

LSU, meanwhile, is led by Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Daniels should be able to pick apart this Panthers secondary and defense, as I like Daniels over 2.5 passing touchdowns and over passing yards. Even if Daniels doesn't play late in the game, the quarterback should be able to get 350+ yards and at least three passing touchdowns.

Georgia State vs. LSU: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Georgia State and LSU.

Georgia State vs. LSU: Prediciton

As the odds show, this game should be a blowout, as the LSU Tigers will get out to an early lead and dominate this game at home.

Jayden Daniels will be able to pick apart the Georgia State defense and lead this offense down the field drive after drive. The Panthers' offense will also struggle to move the ball against this LSU defense.

Prediction: LSU wins by 40.

