Georgia Tech freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players in Brent Key's program ft. Josh Petty

Georgia Tech climbed as high as No. 23 in the Associated Press poll last season. With the talent that Brent Key is pulling in, the Yellow Jackets will aim much higher next season.

Last season was the first time Georgia Tech was ranked in the AP poll since 2015, when the Yellow Jackets were led by longtime coach Paul Johnson. In two seasons at the helm of the program, Key has gone 14-12.

Here are five players that figure to help his team take off next season.

Georgia Tech freshmen 2025

Josh Petty, OT

Petty arrives at Georgia Tech with pretty lofty expectations. He also competed as a wrestler at Fellowship Chrisitan School (Ga.). 247Sports tabbed Petty, a five-star talent, as the No. 8 player at his position in the country. He's the crown jewel of this group.

"Athletic offensive line prospect with advanced movement ability relative to eventual position home," 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in January.

"A legitimate 6-foot-5 with tackle length and a lean frame that possesses ample bulking capacity. ... May initially need some time in a strength program, but possesses the catalog of physical traits, on-field versatility, and multi-sport prowess that point to impact player potential and an NFL Draft early-round ceiling."

Tae Harris, CB

Harris, the No. 3 safety in the nation, is one of the most athletic players in his class. An impressive sprinter on the track, as well, he figures to step in as an impact cover man for Georgia Tech, and one who could eventually see himself dressing in an NFL uniform.

"Should be viewed as a potential all-conference caliber defensive back with the versatility, toughness, and play speed to contribute early in his collegiate career," 247 Sports' Hudson Standish wrote. "Elite athlete who could potentially tear up the NFL Combine and has serious day two draft upside."

Christian Garrett, DL

Garrett was ranked No. 148 in the ESPN 300 and is a two-time Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-state honoree. As a high schooler, he posted 221 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and 36 quarterback hurries.

A four-star pledge, Garrett was initially committed to Georgia before joining Key at Georgia Tech.

J.P. Powell, RB

Powell was considered the No. 19 tailback in his class. For Miller County (Ga.) High School, he rushed for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, according to statistics posted by MaxPreps. He had four contests with at least 100 rushing yards.

Derry Norris, DL

Norris was nominated for the all-area Defensive Player of the Year award as a junior at Spruce Creek (Fla.) High School. He was a top-20 defensive tackle in the 2025 class, per Rivals.

