College football fans are not happy with a recent take of Skip Bayless.

This Saturday, Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans are going to Colorado to play Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes. It will be a highly-anticipated game, as fans get to see two of the best college quarterbacks go up against one another.

Although Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and hailed as a can't miss NFL prospect, Bayless isn't sold. Instead, he thinks Sanders will have a better NFL career.

"I'm projecting way into the future because we don't have enough body of work from Shedeur yet. I'm gonna remind everyone out there that Shedeur Sanders has been sacked more than anyone in college football this year. He's under siege on nearly ever snap. He doesn't move to run, he moves and slides to find the uncovered receiver. The more I watch him, the more he grows on me."

After Bayless' comments, CFB fans took to social media to blast the TV host.

"These shows are so fake, they say crap that no one would believe just to get people to tune in. Just a fraud."

"He glazes the s**t out of Deion."

"He's catering to the crowd. Skip for sure has not watched any film or done any research."

"I want what Skip is smoking."

As many fans point out, Caleb Williams has proven more in college football than Shedeur Sanders. NFL scouts have also been vocal in praising Williams, so it would be a bit of a surprise to see Sanders be better, but both could very well have successful NFL careers.

Caleb Williams excited for a matchup against Shedeur Sanders

Caleb Williams will get the opportunity to silence Skip Bayless and other people who think Shedeur Sanders is the better quarterback.

Although Williams won't get to play on the field at the same time as Shedeur, he still is excited to go head-to-head against him.

“I’m excited to go compete against [Colorado]," said Williams. "I mean, I won’t be competing against Shedeur, but excited to go compete against the defense. They’ve got a great defense. Got a bunch of good, explosive players. Like I said, really excited.”

Williams and the USC Trojans are 21.5-point favorites on the road, as the oddsmakers expect USC to beat Colorado with ease.

