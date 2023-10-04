There are currently very few sports personalities in the country with the pull that Deion Sanders has. He seems to be onboarding a new celebrity to the Coach Prime bandwagon every day.

The latest celebrity to join the craze is DJ cum producer DJ Khaled, who received a hefty package containing Sander's famous Prime 21 glasses and gifts for his family.

He showed them off in a lengthy video on his Instagram account captioned, "Thank You @djkhaled #CoachPrime @blenders."

"You gotta believe. To succeed, you must believe, you understand?" DJ Khaled said. "Shoutout to Coach Prime for my new sunglasses. Not only did I order some, he also sent me a beautiful gift for me and my son and my kids and myself."

The Deion Sanders effect on Blenders

The Blenders hype was already ablaze, but the week before Deion Sander's Colorado faced off against Jay Norvell's Colorado State was pivotal in the sunglasses exploding into the public's consciousness.

Norvell made a jab about removing his glasses and cap during news conferences directed at Deion Sanders. Predictably, Coach Prime had a ready answer, and the matter escalated into an all-out verbal exchange.

Cue, Blenders marketing.

Blenders is the company that owns the Prime 21 shades that were supposed to be released a week after the Rocky Mountain clash.

The spat between the two coaches was the perfect marketing opportunity for the company that took advantage of the free publicity from the trend-setting Coach Prime and released the sunglasses a week early.

Chase Fisher, the Blenders CEO, could not believe his luck and commented on the rapid sales his company witnessed.

“We have officially broke the internet today,” Fisher said. “The timing of that couldn’t have been any better. That comment directed at sunglasses and then us releasing the (Sanders) collection today was peanut butter meets jelly. The timing was insane.”

In the week immediately after the incident, the company received 65-70,000 pre-orders which On3 equated to a total of $4.5 million with each pair of sunglasses selling at $67.

Just before the game, Fisher appeared on the set of ESPN's "GameDay" and commented on the Deion Sanders effect once again.

“Yesterday, it kind of hit me. I was like, literally and totally out of my mind,” Fisher said. “And overwhelmed to a degree that’s unthinkable. It’s like, in the last 11 years doing this, I’ve had a lot of high highs and crazy times, but this is just on a whole nother level. Truly, it’s one of the greatest things to have ever happened, honestly.

"But it’s also, like, the most overwhelming at the same time, because it’s so hard to just be in the moment with it.”

With celebrities like DJ Khaled still joining the Coach Pime bandwagon, the era of Deion Sanders in Colorado is just beginning.