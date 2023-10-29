“He can kiss my A*s" - NC state HC Dave Doeren fires shot at Steve Smith after beating Clemson 24-17

NC State secured a crucial win at home against Clemson on Saturday, much to the surprise of many within the college football world. The Wolfpacks further compound what has been an abysmal season for Dabo Swinney and his team, with the Tigers now on a 4-4 record.

Following the Wolfpack's significant 24-17 victory over Clemson at home on Saturday, NC State coach Dave Doeren took the opportunity to publicly address the critics who had anticipated a win for the Tigers, specifically singling out former Utah wide receiver Steve Smith.

“Tell Steve Smith in the studio this ain't a basketball school. He can kiss my a*s,” Doeren said in his postgame interview.

Doeren's remarks were in response to what Steve Smith had stated when he served as the celebrity guest-picker on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. Smith had predicted a Clemson win while also taking a jab at NC State, and this led to the Wolfpack coach's response.

What did Steve Smith say about NC State?

During his appearance as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay pregame show in Salt Lake City, Steve Smith picked Clemson, who was considered a favorite for the matchup, to convincingly win the game. However, he did not say that without taking a jab at the Wolfpack.

The former Carolina Panthers wide receiver admitted Clemson is struggling this season but they have a legacy that continues to live with them. However, he believed NC State is not a prominent school in football and is waiting for the college basketball season to commence.

"Clemson has been struggling and they are not the Clemson we’ve loved over the years. But NC State, unfortunately, they’re waiting for basketball to start," Smith said.

It’s worth noting that Smith wasn't the only one favoring the Tigers on the show; Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee also made predictions in favor of Clemson winning the game. However, Doeren found the" basketball school" tag offensive and could have motivated the Wolfpack's win.

Is Clemson on the route to a losing season?

Clemson started this season with the aim of returning to the pinnacle of college football. The program was aiming to claim the Atlantic Coast Conference title and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

However, things haven't turned out as expected for the Tigers this season. They are currently on a 4-4 record and could go on to have their first losing season since 1998. Should this happen, it will be Dabo Swinney's first season without a bowl game since he took over midway through the 2008 season.