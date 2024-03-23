“He was garbage” - CFB world roasts former Michigan star J.J. McCarthy for performance during Pro Day 2024 

According to ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst & Insider Matt Miller, during J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day performance, he had a 25-minute throwing session in front of more than 150 NFL personnel on Friday.

His throws were described as "clean" with just two clear misses, displaying his “zip and touch" while also hitting a lot of deep routes.

McCarthy himself said that he wanted to demonstrate his touch placement, which Miller said he did successfully.

Miller tweeted his thoughts on what he saw at McCarthy's Pro Day session:

This successful Pro Day could potentially solidify his status as a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the fiery critique of the ex-Michigan standout's Pro Day showing by fans online was akin to a scorching roast:

“He was garbage,” a fan tweeted.

“But I’m told he’s not accurate, can’t hit the deep ball, and wasn’t trusted by his team because…stats,” one wrote.

“Power and velocity, his own coach didn't trust him,” a fan commented.

“I think bulking up was a mistake,” another wrote.

More fan reactions followed on X:

J.J. McCarthy's pre-planning at Michigan's Pro Day to silence doubters

McCarthy emerged as a prime contender for the Heisman Trophy last season. Despite ultimately conceding the race to LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels, his leadership propelled Michigan to a remarkable 15-0 undefeated streak and finally won the national championship.

Recently, during the school's Friday pro day, McCarthy said:

"I just wanted to showcase the questions they had about out-breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep posts, stuff like that." According to The Athletic's Austin Meek, he said, "I felt like I did that today. I'm pretty confident with the showing I put out there."

In contrast to former USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams' showcase at USC earlier this week, McCarthy faced considerable pressure to deliver on Friday.

With the 2024 NFL draft looming on April 25, anticipation mounts after J.J. McCarthy's performance.

