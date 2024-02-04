"He’s a Seattle Seahawk": Spencer Rattler's Senior Bowl MVP run has football fans predicting his NFL future

Spencer Rattler shone at the Reese's Senior Bowl, throwing the only touchdown for the American Team and winning the MVP award this Saturday.

At South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, the South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback dazzled the NFL scouts with his back-shoulder 29-yard pass to Georgia Bulldogs Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the first quarter, despite his American’s loss to the National.

Washington State CB Chau Wade-Smith's 83-yard interception secured the Nationals' 16-7 win over Rattler's American squad in the final minutes.

After the game, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero inquired about Rattler's future plans. Rattler thanked Rosemy-Jacksaint for his amazing catch and said:

“Headed back home to train in Phoenix … and then with my quarterback coach and Just take it step by step. Keep working.”

Rattler’s stellar showing at the Senior Bowl raised his draft value and impressed fans on social media. Some fans even suggested that he could be a great addition to teams like the Seattle Seahawks or the Minnesota Vikings.

A fan reacted on social platform X and tweeted:

"He’s a Seattle Seahawk."

“Him to the Vikings learning under Kirk (Cousins),” a fan wrote.

“Love him as a day 3 pick but doubt he falls that far now !”, another tweeted.

“future Seahawk,” another fan tweeted.

“He's a Eagle!!!!” one fan wrote.

Spencer Rattler looking forward to the NFL combine

Rattler told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that he was happy for the opportunity, despite the loss. The game marked the end of an intensive evaluation process for more than 100 top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

“It's been a blessing, you know, being around great coaches, great people,” Rattler said. “Just creating relationships with these guys that I've known coming up and competed against.”

Spencer Rattler #7 of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Spencer Rattler, who passed for more than 6,200 yards and 44 touchdowns in his college career, said he was looking forward to the NFL Combine on Saturday, March 2.

