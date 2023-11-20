Heisman Trophy Predictions 2023: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels and 3 more contenders after CFB Week 12

The race for the Heisman Trophy in the 2023 college football season has been intense.

A couple of favorites for the award have fallen down the pecking order through the course of the season while a few dark horses have climbed up the ladder to become contenders.

With one regular season game left in what has been an exciting season, we take a look at the standings in the race for the coveted honor and who the potential winner could be.

#1 Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Oregon Arizona St Football

While he was named among the potential contenders for the award before the beginning of the season, not many would have expected Bo Nix to become the eventual winner.

However, the quarterback appears to be the frontrunner for the award. His consistency throughout the season has seen him slowly climb up the ladder in the race. Nix's incredible performance in Week 12, where he threw six touchdowns, has given him an edge.

#2 Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Georgia St LSU Football

Jayden Daniels has showcased one of the most remarkable performances by a quarterback in college football this season. He has asserted his dominance with his dual-threat ability.

Despite the Tigers’ inconsistent performances this season, Daniels has shown superb form in the backfield. His chances for the Heisman Trophy award surged after his brilliant Week 12 performance. The quarterback threw an incredible eight touchdowns against Georgia State.

#3 Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Utah Washington Football

After Caleb Williams dropped in the race to retain the Heisman Trophy, Michael Penix Jr. was considered the favorite for a while. However, the quarterback has fallen down the pecking order.

His unimpressive performance in Week 12 against Oregon State did not elevate him in the race for the prestigious award. Penix completed fewer than 50% of his pass attempts, going 13 of 28. He only accumulated 162 passing yards and two touchdowns.

#4 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Purdue

Marvin Harrison Jr. has lived up to his hype since the college football season started. His impressive performances in recent weeks have propelled him rapidly up the Heisman race.

The wide receiver delivered another outstanding performance in Week 12, recording seven receptions for 149 yards and scoring two touchdowns against Michigan State. That makes him the highest-ranked non-quarterback player in the race for the award.

#5 Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Michigan Penn St Football

Blake Corum finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting last season. The Michigan player is expected to have a better outing this season after making a surprise return to college football.

The running back had another impressive performance in Week 12, leading the Wolverines to a key win over Penn State a week earlier. Corum was further elevated in the race after rushing for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns in 28 carries against Maryland on Saturday.