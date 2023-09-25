Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had their dreams of reaching the college football playoffs somewhat shattered after losing 17-14 to Ohio State. It isn't impossible for them to do it, plenty of teams have done it with a defeat. Heck, the Florida Gators won the national title with an early defeat to Ole Miss back in 2008.

But the harsh truth is the Irish don't depend on them themselves anymore, but on how everyone else's season shapes up. What bothers Notre Dame fans the most, is that the victory seemed within reach of the Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter.

Defensive mistakes, coupled with an inability to convert fourth down attempts cost Notre Dame the game. But what seems to bother the fans the most, is the fact that head coach Marcus Freeman elected to run the last two plays of the game with 10 instead of eleven players.

Considering that Notre Dame lost the game on a last-second rushing touchdown by the Buckeyes, this seems baffling. Marcus Freeman had this to say about in the aftermath of the game:

"Yeah, we were trying to get a fourth D-lineman on the field," Freeman said. "I told him to just stay off, because we can't afford a penalty — I didn't have any timeouts. Right? So we couldn't afford a penalty there. Yeah, it's on us. We've gotta be better"

Fans were left unconvinced by the explanation, given that they understood the occurrence in one play, but not two.

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame's next challenge: Duke

For Week 5 of college football, Marcus Freeman and the Irish travel down south to Durham, North Carolina. They are set to face the true Cinderella story of the season, the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke is currently 4-0 and ranked No. 17 in the nation while being led by junior Riley Leonard. Coach Mike Elko has managed to create a true ACC contender, that opened the season with a stunning victory over the then No. 9 Clemson Tigers.

In Week 4, the Blue Devils defeated 41-7 UConn. Riley Leonard threw 248 yards with one touchdown pass. He also ran for 30 yards with one touchdown.