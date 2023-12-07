“His wife entered the transfer portal” - CFB world roasts Deion Sanders’ transfer portal invite with bizarre Tracey Edmonds reference

The college football world actively roasts Deion Sanders' transfer portal invite, drawing on a bizarre Tracey Edmonds reference. Although his transfer strategy has been successful, with standout player Travis Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders, playing a significant role in the Buffaloes' progress.

But he will need to find new talent to fill the gaps left by departing players. Sanders now faces the challenge of rebuilding his team. In the last month, several players have declared their intent to transfer as the transfer portal opened on Monday.

Sanders, named Sports Illustrated's 2023 Sportsperson of the Year, had a successful first year as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The team, after concluding the previous season with a 1-11 record, demonstrated substantial improvement, finishing 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12).

Recently, on social media, Sanders' transfer portal invite has drawn comparisons to a bizarre reference involving Tracey Edmonds.

Deion Sanders' transfer portal invitation causes a stir on the internet

Sanders' original tweet, which garnered over 2 million views, was posted on X on Monday.

The sports community is reacting with an unconventional approach, with ESPN College Football's Instagram caption reading:

"Coach Prime is looking for some new talent."

ESPN College Football's post was with a picture of Sanders' tweet that reads:

"Somebody said the Portal is Jumping! "I Ain't Hard 2 Find" #CoachPrime."

The football world then expressed its thoughts over ESPN College Football's Instagram post.

“His wife entered the portal,” a comment on the post.

“Aint nobody coming to Colorado,” a user commented.

“Better find an O-Line coach that’s all y’all need to be focusin on rn,” another fan commented.

“Nobody wants to go 4-8,” another person wrote on Instagram.

“Oh there you are, I found you at the bottom of the Pac 12 standings! #1-8,” one fan wrote.

“Kids wants championships not jewelry and Hollywood,” another football fan wrote.

“Zach Wilson to Colorado???” another comment.

“Wasn’t he just talking bad about the portal not too long ago?” one user commented.

“All hat, no cattle,” one fan wrote.

“Can someone explain to me how Colorado didn’t make the playoffs?? Isn’t it best 4??” a fan commented.

However, another recent tweet from Deion Sanders was posted on Wednesday:

“GOD CAN DO IT JUST LIKE... THAT!” with an image of a finger snapping.

Tight end Michael Harrison, despite having an impressive performance this season with the Colorado Buffaloes, and several players have reportedly decided to transfer and search for a new team.