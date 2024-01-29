How many times have Big 12 quarterbacks faced each other in Super Bowl? Taking a look at football record books

Over the years, we have witnessed several players from the Big 12 make a reputation for themselves playing in the NFL. Quarterback legends like Bobby Layne, Barry Sanders, Larry Brown and others from the conference went on to set the NFL alight.

In the modern game, signal-callers like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Bijan Robinson, Will McDonald and others are active players in the pro league who once competed in the Big 12. But throughout NFL history, only a handful of quarterbacks from this conference have faced each other in the Super Bowl.

How many times did Big 12 quarterbacks face each other in the Super Bowl?

There has been only one instance where two former Big 12 quarterbacks played against each other in the Super Bowl. And it was at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs locked horns with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes played for Texas Tech during his collegiate career. He entered his freshman season in 2014 and was named the starting quarterback in his sophomore season. Mahomes played for three seasons and compiled 11,252 passing yards and 93 touchdown passes before being selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other hand, Jalen Hurts began his college career with Alabama in 2016 before transferring to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility. During his only season with the Sooners, he compiled 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes before the Eagles drafted him as the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Super Bowl LVIII will be the second time two quarterbacks from the Big 12 battle each other

After clinching the Lombardi Trophy last year with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes is again on his way to play in the Super Bowl LVIII. This time, the Chiefs will defend their title against quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

What's more interesting is that it will be the second time two quarterbacks from the Big 12 clash in a Super Bowl finale. Purdy also played his college career in the same conference for Iowa State. He spent four seasons with the Cyclones (2018-21) before being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft by the 49ers, earning him the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant."

But he proved his worth this year for his team and has led San Fran one step closer to clinching the Lombardi Trophy.

