How much is Deion Sanders' buyout at Colorado? All you need to know

The Deion Sanders' show continued, as the Colorado Buffaloes improved to 2-0 after defeating Nebraska 36-14. This follows their 45-42 win against TCU in their season-opener last week.

Deion Sanders is so far an investment that is paying in spades for the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado's athletic director Rick George famously signed Deion Sanders to a five-year, $29.5 million contract without having any of the money. He told Front Office Sports:

“We don’t have the money yet, but I know we'll have it."

The Buffs fans came through for the Boulder school, raising $28 million in donations for the 2023 fiscal year, according to the same publication.

Colorado has wisely protected its investment, with a $15 million buyout clause if he chose to leave on the first year of his contract. This is proving to be a very intelligent clause, with speculation rising of jobs Deion Sanders might take next year.

The list is wild, including Alabama if Nick Saban retires and Jerry Jones's Dallas Cowboys.

Deion Sanders' Contract Details

The $29.5 million dollar deal means Coach Prime will be netting around $5.5 million in his first year. His base pay is half a million dollars, supplemented by $1.75 million for media and public appearances, $1.75 million for promotion and fundraising, and $1.5 million for student-athletes development. On top of that, the university gave Sanders a $5 million cap to hire assistant coaching staff.

The buyout clause for Sanders is rather high, with $15 million for an exit in his first year of contract, $10 million in his second year, $8 million for his third year, and $5 million for his fourth and fifth year. If the university fires him, they will owe him 75% of his contract.

There are also some incentives in Deion Sanders' contract, with some of them being: $750k for winning a national championship, $150k for winning the Pac-12 or being named the National Coach of the Year, $150k for winning six games in a season, and 100k for every win after that.

Some of these might have looked preposterous a few weeks ago, but not anymore.

