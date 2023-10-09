How does Travis Hunter injury impact his Heisman odds: Taking a closer look at his chances for 2023 season

Before the 2023 college football season began, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter had a +15000 odds for the Heisman Trophy while featuring on the AP Preseason All-American first team. However, sportsbooks shortened his odds to +2500 following his superb performance against TCU in Week 1.

Hunter’s Heisman odds were shortened to +1500 after another scintillating performance on both sides of the field for Colorado against Nebraska in Week 2. He was among the few defensive players considered for the coveted award in several sportsbooks.

However, a serious internal injury during the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3 ruined Travis Hunter's Heisman odds. The cornerback/wide receiver was taken out of the game and transported to a local hospital after suffering a liver laceration following a hit from Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Travis Hunter's injury update and Heisman odds

Travis Hunter has been sidelined since suffering the injury against Colorado State. Without a doubt, his absence has been felt by the Buffaloes as they lost the next two games to Oregon and USC.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders noted ahead of Week 6 that Hunter will be out for three more weeks:

"Let's say two or three (weeks). It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week. Travis is doing well. He was out of practice today, coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

Before his injury, Hunter registered 16 receptions for 233 yards on offense and made valuable contributions on defense, securing an interception, two pass breakups and nine tackles. He is expected to play a crucial part for Colorado in the season's latter stages.

Travis Hunter has been removed from sportsbooks' pages regarding the Heisman Trophy, showcasing he is no longer in consideration for the award. With the amount of time spent on the sideline, it is unlikely that he will be assigned a Heisman odd this season.

Who is leading the Heisman race?

Last year’s winner, Caleb Williams, remains one of the favorites to clinch the Heisman Trophy again. However, he fell from the top spot for the first time this season after struggling in the USC Trojans' triple-overtime victory over Arizona State in their Week 6 encounter on Saturday.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. currently leads the race with a +200 odds, while Caleb Williams closely follows him with a +225 odds. Despite having a bye-week, Oregon's Bo Nix remains the third favorite with a +600. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel catapults to fourth following his superb performance against Texas with +1500.

Florida State's Jordan Travis and North Carolina's Drake Maye are tied for fifth favorite winner of the Heisman Trophy this season with a +3000 line. It remains to be seen who ends up clinching the award.