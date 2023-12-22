How to watch Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for the Camellia Bowl 2023

The 2023 Camellia Bowl features a clash between Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois--two mid-major programs from the Sun Belt and the Mid-American Conference. It's safe to say that both these teams overcame a lot to reach this stage.

One could say that these two teams are far from a notorious matchup. But they do have a history with each other and it even spans a Bowl clash. For now, Northern Illinois holds the lead in the all-time series at 7-1, having won the last two meetings (via Winners and Whiners).

The most recent clash between two teams witnessed a 38-20 victory for the Huskies, taking place way back in 2012 at the GoDaddy.com Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

As for Arkansas State, they really just want to end their season on a positive note after losing their last regular season game to Marshall. Their 6-6 record are more or less indicative of the ups and downs they've experienced so far this year. If they do come out with a Bowl win in this one, it will be one heck of a positive ending.

What Channel is the Camellia Bowl on?

Live Stream: The Camellia Bowl featuring Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois will be live-streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be cancelled anytime so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Camellia Bowl live on ESPN. This will be the tenth edition of the "modern" version of the Bowl, which began in 2014. Also, it's worth noting that the Red Wolves and the Huskies are both in this Bowl for the first time in its modern iteration--but Arkansas State is a bit of a special case.

Technically, the Red Wolves have the most appearances in the Bowl with three (including this year), but their record stands at 1-1 for now. There seems to be no immediately accessible information explaining why, so it's best to leave it at that.

What time is the Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois Camellia Bowl Game?

Date: The Camellia Bowl game featuring Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois is scheduled for December 23.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Camellia Bowl on 12:00 P.M. ET.

What to expect in the Camellia Bowl game?

Both teams are almost equal in terms of scoring, with Arkansas State outranking Northern Illinois by just one spot in terms of points per game (#59 vs #60). But while they can try to trade blows with each other on offense, the Huskies' defense could tip things in their favor.

Case in point, Northern Illinois' passing defense is elite. They are ranked fifth in opponent pass yards/game, ninth in opponent yards/pass, and 15th in opponent pass play percentage. They can certainly force the Red Wolves to go on the ground where they're not exactly top-tier (to be fair, their passing offense is not good either) and basically muck things up for Arkansas State on this end of the field.

Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois is a battle of an excellent team at defending the pass, against a team who's got a mediocre aerial attack. Go figure.

Who will be the Starting QB for Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl?

Jaylen Raynor's stint as QB1 for the Red Wolves is nothing short of excellent. And this is evident in this split: 2,300 pass yards on 150-of-255 attempts (58.8 CMP%), with 15 TDs and six interceptions. Aside from that, he's also a good rusher, accumulating 324 rush yards on 110 carries for the year with five TDs on top.

Who will be the Starting QB for Northern Illinois in the Camellia Bowl?

For Northern Illinois, Rocky Lombardi has tallied this split: 2,074 pass yards on 171-298 attempts (57.4 CMP%), with 10 TDs and five interceptions. His numbers are noticeably lower than Raynor's, but passing is where he's better compared to his rushing.

He'll need to get his passing game on point to take advantage of the Red Wolves' horrendous aerial defense.

Arkansas State 2023 Schedule before it faces Northern Illinois

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEP 3 OKLAHOMA 0-73 SEP 10 MEMPHIS 3-37 SEP 17 STONY BROOK 31-7 SEP 24 SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 44-37 OCT 1 UMASS 28-52 OCT 8 TROY 37-3 OCT 22 COASTAL CAROLINA 17-27 OCT 29 LA-MONROE 34-24 NOV 5 LOUISIANA 37-17 NOV 12 SOUTH ALABAMA 14-21 NOV 19 TEXAS STATE 77-31 NOV 26 MARSHALL 21-35

Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule before it faces Arkansas State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 BOSTON COLLEGE 27-24 SEPT 10 SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 11-14 SEPT 17 NEBRASKA 11-35 SEPT 24 TULSA 14-22 OCT 1 TOLEDO 33-35 OCT 8 AKRON 55-14 OCT 15 OHIO 23-13 OCT 22 EASTERN MICHIGAN 20-13 NOV 1 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 31-37 NOV 8 BALL STATE 17-20 NOV 15 WESTERN MICHIGAN 24-0 NOV 26 KENT STATE 37-27

