How to watch LSU vs Florida State game today? - Time, Channel, live Stream and starting QB September 3 | College Football Week 1

The LSU vs Florida State game is a part of the week-1 lineup of the 2023 college football season. Both teams, ranked 5th and 8th, respectively, will be looking to capitalize on the game and start their 2023 campaign by emerging victorious in the battle between them.

Last year, LSU had a great campaign, going on to put up an impressive 10-4 overall record. It was also coach Brian Kelly's debut season with the team after being named head coach in 2021.

In his first year, Kelly led LSU to win the SEC West Championship before losing 30-50 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. His first game with LSU in 2022 was also against the Florida State Seminoles, where the LSU Tigers won with a 24-23 score.

On the other hand, the Florida State Seminoles have been gradually improving under coach Mike Norvell, who is entering his fourth season with the team. The team finished its 2022 campaign with a 10-3 record while also going on to win the Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. They have been ranked 8th in the AP preseason rankings for 2023, making it their highest ranking since 2017.

Here is everything you need to know about the LSU vs Florida State game of Week 1.

What channel is LSU vs Florida State on today?

The LSU vs Florida State game will be broadcast on the ABC channel. Apart from this, you can also watch the live stream of the game on the ESPN app and the FuboTV app.

When and where are the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles playing?

The game is scheduled to begin late in the evening on September 3. It is slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Who will start as QB for the LSU Tigers?

Coach Brian Kelly is putting his faith in QB Jayden Daniels as the starter on the roster. Daniel was the starter for the LSU Tigers last year as well, after transferring from the Arizona State Sun Devils, where he spent three seasons. So this experience gives him the edge over other starting QB hopefuls such as Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins, redshirt senior Matt O'Dowd, and senior Matt Hemsley.

In LSU's 2022 campaign, Jayden Daniels racked up 2,913 passing yards and 17 TDS, while also rushing for 885 yards and making 11 rushing TDs. He'll be looking to make use of his dual-threat abilities once again in the LSU vs Florida State game.

Who will start as QB for the Florida State Seminoles?

Florida State is going ahead with Jordan Travis as their starting QB heading into their week 1 clash with LSU. Travis, who is entering his fifth season with the team, has been the QB1 for the past two seasons and put up an incredible display of football. This led to coach Mike Norvell placing his faith once again in the projected top 10 2024 NFL draft prospect.

Last season, Travis threw for 3,214 passing yards and 24 TDs. This makes him an intriguing prospect for the 2023 Heisman trophy. Apart from this, he will be looking to improve on his stats for the team heading into their 2023 campaign.