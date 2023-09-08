How to watch UCLA vs San Diego State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

UCLA and San Diego State will hope to extend their winning run early in the season when they meet in a Week 2 encounter on Saturday evening. The non-conference game will be crucial for both teams to build their momentum for the 2023 college football season going forward.

The Bruins opened their season with a 27-13 victory over Coastal Carolina at home last weekend, showcasing a commanding defensive performance. It's evident that the team is still rebuilding and there are still some question marks in the offense, especially at quarterback.

The Aztecs, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning streak after claiming victory in their first two games at home. San Diego State hosts UCLA at home this weekend, looking to better their impressive performance against Pac-12 teams, standing at 7-4 since 2016.

What channel is UCLA vs San Diego State?

Fans can catch up with the UCLA vs San Diego State game live television broadcast on CBS. The game can also be live-streamed on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App for free. Also, Paramount+ users with Showtime will also get the opportunity to stream the game.

When and where are UCLA and San Diego State playing?

The Week 2 matchup between UCLA and San Diego State will take place on Saturday, September 9. The venue of the game will be Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California. The 35,000-capacity stadium is the home of San Diego State and is located within the university campus.

UCLA vs San Diego State start time

The Week 2 clash between the UCLA Bruins and the San Diego State Aztecs is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will be UCLA's starting QB?

Following an extensive quarterback competition that unfolded throughout both the spring and fall training camps, UCLA's head coach, Chip Kelly, announced Ethan Garbers as the starting quarterback. He started their game against Coastal Carolina and he is expected to earn the starting role once again when they play San Diego State.

Who will be San Diego State's starting QB?

After leading the Aztecs' offense in 2022, Jalen Mayden remains the starting quarterback for San Diego State this season. He is expected to lead the line again after starting the team's first two games of the season against Ohio and Idaho State. The quarterback is obviously looking to better his last season stats where he threw for 2030 yards and 12 touchdowns.