How to watch UL Monroe vs Texas A&M game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

Texas A&M is aiming to rebound from a Week 2 loss that left them disappointed as they prepare to face UL Monroe. The loss to unranked South Florida has reignited criticism and raised questions about Jimbo Fisher's coaching decisions and the team's performance.

The Aggies began their season on a high note, with an impressive 52-10 victory over New Mexico. However, their momentum took a hit in Week 2 when Jimbo Fisher's team, despite holding a 17-7 lead in the second quarter, suffered a 48-33 defeat at the hands of Miami.

Texas A&M might be without defensive lineman Shemar Turner when they play the UL Monroe Warhawks on Saturday. The team's sack leader was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and subsequently released. His status for the Week 3 game is currently unknown.

On the other hand, the Warhawks, led by former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden, have made a strong start to their season with two narrow victories. They kicked off the season with a 17-13 win over Army in the opener and followed it up with a 24-14 triumph over Lamar in Week 2.

What Channel is UL Monroe vs Texas A&M on?

The Week 3 game featuring UL Monroe and Texas A&M will be televised on SEC Network, allowing television viewers to watch. Furthermore, fans eager to catch this highly anticipated matchup can stream it live on ESPN+.

When and where are UL Monroe and Texas A&M playing?

The UL Monroe vs Texas A&M game is set for Saturday, September 16th, and it will be held at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The 102,733-capacity stadium is the home ground of the Texas A&M Aggies.

UL Monroe vs Texas A&M start time

The UL Monroe vs Texas A&M game is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the UL Monroe Warhawks?

Jiya Wright is expected to lead the UL Monroe offense against Texas A&M on Saturday. The senior signal-caller, who is in his third season at the program, was named the Warhawks starting quarterback in July.

Who will be the starting QB for the Texas A&M Aggies?

Jimbo Fisher named Conner Weigman as the Aggies' starting quarterback late in August. Weigman beat out the competition from former LSU quarterback, Max Johnson, to win the starting job.