"I'm not listening to that bulls**t": Nick Saban reveals his no-nonsense attitude as head coach that helped him build Alabama empire

  College Football
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 24, 2025 21:15 GMT
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan - Source: Getty
Nick Saban enjoyed a legendary 17-season spell as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban won six national championships with the Crimson Tide, nine SEC titles, and coached some of the most talented players to grace the Gridiron in the 21st century.

Now that he's retired, Saban revealed his no-nonsense attitude as a head coach that helped him create a dynasty in Alabama. While speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban said,

"When I took a job, I said, 'OK, this is how it's gonna be. I'm not listening to the board of trustees. They're not telling me who to recruit. They're not telling me who to play.' Understand that going in, and go tell them before I take the job, because I'm not listening to that bulls**t."
Saban opted against listening to outside noise and instead built a team that became the envy of opponents across the country. His attitude was instrumental in turning the program from also-rans to one of the most dominant dynasties in college football history.

So, it wasn't all that surprising that Saban opted to retire at the advent of the NIL boom. It's now increasingly difficult for coaches to build a contender without outside influence. There's a good chance that the NIL introduction informed Saban's decision to call it a career.

Nick Saban ends coaching return rumors

Nick Saban has no intentions of ending his retirement and returning to coaching. The Alabama Crimson Tide legend made his decision clear on the Pat McAfee Show.

According to Sports Illustrated, Saban said,

"No way. I wanna stay retired, and I do not want him anywhere near Miss Terry, because when she hears some of these numbers, she gets interested, and I ain’t interested."
Saban has made frequent TV appearances since retiring. He serves as an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay and is a regular guest on the Pat McAfee Show, where he lends his wealth of knowledge to a broad collegiate audience.

Furthermore, Saban's old side, the Alabama Crimson Tide, have picked up its form under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide are fresh off an impressive win over the Tennessee Volunteers, and is 6-1 for the season. It'll take a stunning collapse to get knocked out of the playoff picture.

Nick Saban had a long and successful coaching career. He sounds content with his current role as an analyst and isn't looking to make a return to the touchline anytime soon.

