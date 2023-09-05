"I'm old school, not an old fool" - Colorado HC Deion Sanders takes a dig at Lee Corso’s previous comments on his coaching style

Deion Sanders has to be one of the most criticized head coaches in the college football landscape for his approach to doing things. Despite the level of criticism, “Prime Time” hasn’t stopped doing things his way as a coach from Jackson State down to Colorado.

Following the upset win over No. 17 TCU over the weekend, Sanders was hosted in a recent episode of the Pat McAfee show, where they talked about the team and their performance.

Asked if his team was riding alongside him mentally before the game, Coach Prime made it known that he and his team had no doubt about winning the matchup. He took the time to dig at veteran analyst Lee Corso, who had criticized his coaching approach.

“We're still in that process. We just have to find these kids that are like-minded because you are Lee Corso, old school baby. I'm old school, not an old fool. I'm old school to the point. We do stuff with a kind of military instinct at times. Wear black socks and practice.”

Lee Corso’s earlier criticism of Deion Sander

Ahead of the college football opening weekend on Saturday, Lee Corso shared his perspective on Deion Sanders. On ESPN’s College GameDay, he talked about how Coach Prime had overhauled the Colorado football roster through the NCAA transfer portal.

“Deion Sanders can do anything he wants to build his program,” Corso said. “I just don’t agree with his tactics."

Coach Prime utilized the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason like never before in the history of college football. After Sanders was hired, the Buffaloes saw 57 players transferred out of the program. They brought in a total of 49 other players.

Can Deion Sanders take Colorado to a new height?

Deion Sanders has built a winning culture as a coach from his days at Jackson State. He led the Tigers to the last two Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship titles and went unbeaten in the last two seasons.

There’s been a question of whether he can bring that streak to a more challenging Football Bowl Subdivision and Power Five after securing the Colorado job. With a 1-11 record in 2022, he faces a daunting task in transforming the Buffaloes into a winning team.

However, the win against TCU in the season opener indicates that Sanders is taking the program to a new level in college football.