“I want you to be you”: When Coach Prime sent clear advice to Caitlin Clark after she became leading scorer in NCAA

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, is often outspoken on things he is passionate about. Becoming a college coach has not changed that. He has never hesitated to give advice to athletes younger to him and that is what he did when he appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

Ad

It was almost a year ago (March 15, 2024) that Coach Prime appeared on "The Tonight Show." When he was on the show, it was during a time when Caitlin Clark was getting ready for her rookie season in the WNBA after finishing her stellar college career.

At the time of the show, she had recently become college basketball's all-time leader in points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Prime spoke with pride when talking about Caitlin Clark and gave her some advice for the final playoff run of her college career before she entered the WNBA.

Ad

Trending

"Take me up a little bit. Caitlin, baby girl, let me tell you something. We're coming down the home stretch. This is gonna be your last dance, and guess what, I need you to finish strong. I don't care what they say about the WNBA, but I know what you're capable of.

"I want you to go out there and lead like you've never led before. I want you to dominate like you've never dominated before. And unapologetically girl, I want you to be you."

Ad

Ad

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes would reach the National Championship Game but would lose 87-75 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, Clark had another excellent performance in the championship game, putting up 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists with a 3-point percentage of 38.5%.

Coach Prime gives advice to Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Coach Prime is a motivational person, and as a result, he tries to give the best advice to his sons. With QB Shedeur Sanders projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, Coach Prime had simple advice for him.

Ad

"I told him, first of all, don't trust anything they say because people are gonna criticize you ,so you can fall to them. So, don't believe none of that. But he's speaking to the guys that make the moves, so he's not listening to the media. He's speaking to head coaches, GMs, and all that with the first three teams pretty much. My advice to him is just embrace the moment."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Sanders is widely expected to be picked by one of the first three teams in the draft, the Titans, the Browns or the Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place