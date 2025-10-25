  • home icon
  • ICYMI: Texas QB Arch Manning arrives at Davis-Wade Stadium in style for Week 9 blockbuster against MS State

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:43 GMT
Texas v Texas A&amp;M - Source: Getty
Arch Manning and his Texas Longhorns teammates have arrived at the Davis-Wade Stadium for their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The sophomore quarterback wore a crisp suit.

Here's a video of Manning's arrival at the stadium.

Manning and Co. are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Bulldogs. They've won their last two contests and are currently ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 4-3 for the season and have home advantage for the showdown. Steve Sarkisian's side needs to bring its A-game to avoid a potential banana skin in today's showdown.

Arch Manning is having a mixed first season as the Texas starting QB

Arch Manning spent two seasons on the Texas Longhorns bench learning the ropes from Quinn Ewers. Manning was the team's primary backup shot caller in 2024, and he's now taken over the starting job for the 2025 campaign.

However, the dual-threat quarterback is going through a tricky first season as a full-time college football starting quarterback. Manning has amassed a stat line of 1,449 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions in seven games. He's also added 193 rushing yards and five rushing TDs in good measure.

Manning has thrown for under 200 yards in four out of his seven appearances this season. He's thrown for under 150 yards in two, and finished without a passing touchdown in his most recent game, which was against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Red River Rivalry.

Manning's struggles come just a few weeks after he began the season as the runaway 2025 Heisman Trophy favorite. He and his teammates are now struggling to stay in the playoff picture amid impressive performances from their SEC rivals. The Longhorns need to win the rest of their games and hope rivals lose to secure a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
