Indiana football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Peyton Hendershot and more

Indiana roads lead to the Super Bowl, at least for a few players who will take the field on football's brightest stage. The Hoosiers made a resurgence on the gridiron this season under brash coach Curt Cignetti. Before his time, however, tight end Peyton Hendershot and linebacker Cam Jones suited up in Bloomington.

Both will also dress Sunday night for the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although they didn't play at Indiana, Chiefs running back Carson Steele (Center Grove/Ball State), defensive end George Karlaftis (West Lafayette/Purdue), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (Fort Wayne/Notre Dame) all played high school and college football in the state.

Among the Hoosiers to win a title are quarterback Trent Green (St. Louis Rams, Super Bowl XXXIV), receiver Antwaan Randle El (Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl XL) and cornerback Tracy Porter (New Orleans Saints, Super Bowl XLIV).

Let's take a closer look at the Hoosiers who will be on the field during the Super Bowl.

Indiana players in Super Bowl LIX

#1, Peyton Hendershot, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Hendershot was a go-to option in the passing game for the Hoosiers, for whom he played from 2017-21. As a redshirt sophomore, he had 52 grabs, a single-season program record for his position, and 622 yards. He finished as Indiana's all-time leader in receptions (136) and receiving yards (1,479) for a tight end.

Hendershot landed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and made the team in 2022. He didn't play much with America's Team, but was traded to Kansas City last year. Hendershot was activated from the injured reserve in December and is behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray on the depth chart.

Hendershot has made one start this season and has five receptions for 51 yards. He's picked up a pair of first downs with those grabs. He also plays on the Chiefs' special teams units.

#2, Cam Jones, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jones has played in both of the Chiefs' postseason games to this point, being on the field for 32 special teams snaps and posting one tackle. He's played in 34 total games with Kansas City over two seasons, making a pair of starts.

Jones attended Indiana from 2018-22. He was originially recruited as a wide receiver before making the position switch with the Hoosiers. He went undrafted after his career in Bloomington, signing with Kansas City and making the team's roster last season. He won his first championship ring as part of that crew.

