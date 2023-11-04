Is Arch Manning playing today vs Kansas State? Texas QB's status explored

Arch Manning has become the talk of the town among the Texas Longhorns faithful. The quarterback is yet to make his debut for the team but there are suggestions that he could get a run before the final stretch of the 2023 season.

Arch is the nephew of NFL legends and brothers, Eli and Peyton Manning. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action for Texas.

The Longhorns will be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers due to his shoulder issue when they face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 4. Hence, there is a possibility that Manning could play in the Week 10 contest.

Is Arch Manning playing vs Kansas State in Week 10?

Arch Manning is listed as active on the Texas Longhorns roster. However, he is not expected to start against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10.

Although Ewers is ruled out with a shoulder injury, the Longhorns are expected to start Maalik Murphy against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 4. Manning will serve as his backup.

However, if Murphy suffers an injury or is benched for poor play, Texas fans might be able to see Manning in action later tonight.

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats: Date and time for Week 10 game

The Texas Longhorns will square off against the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Longhorns are fourth in the Big 12 with a 7-1 record so far. Steve Sarkisian's side will be looking to build on the 35-6 win over BYU in Week 9. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are fifth in the Big 12 with a 6-2 record. Chris Klieman's team is on a three-game win streak and crushed Houston 41-0 in its last outing.

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in this important Week 10 game.