Is Arch Manning playing today vs Oklahoma State? Texas QB status explored

Fans were excited to see Arch Manning playing for the Texas Longhorns this season. But the QB prodigy hasn't got much playing time due to the presence of Quinn Ewers. Manning did get a chance to play during the Week 13 clash with Texas Tech last week.

So will Manning play in the Week 14 clash too? The Longhorns take on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. Who will play under center for Steve Sarkisian's team against a formidable foe on a big stage?

Is Arch Manning playing against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arch Manning will probably not play against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday although he is listed as active.

Quinn Ewers will take his designated spot in the Texas Longhorns lineup to try and guide the team to some silverware. And he will also be looking to seal a spot in the college football playoffs.

Ewers has been phenomenal for the Longhorns this season and Steve Sarkisian is expected to stick with him in such a high-stakes game. He has thrown 2,709 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. Ewers has thrown just five interceptions this season.

Arch Manning can get a chance only if both Ewers and Malik Murphy aren't available due to some reason.

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma State: Date and Time of the Big 12 Championship game

The Big 12 championship game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The highly anticipated clash of the two best teams of the conference will be telecast live on ABC network.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, talks with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

The Longhorns finished at the top of the Big 12 conference in the regular season. Steve Sarkisian's boys won 11 of their 12 stipulated games. Their only loss came against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River rivalry game.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, finished with a 9-3 overall record. They edged past the Sooners to the Championship game despite having a similar conference record and worse overall record. This is was due to winning the head-to-head game with their state rivals.