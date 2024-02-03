Is Bo Nix playing today in the Senior Bowl? Oregon QB status explored

Former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix's college eligibility came to an end after the 2023 season. He has been a part of the CFB world for five years thanks to the NCAA's decision to not count the pandemic-ridden 2020 season in a player's eligibility. Nix began his college career with the Auburn Tigers as a true freshman starting quarterback, playing three seasons for them before transferring to Oregon ahead of the 2022 season.

So is the quarterback playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Is Bo Nix playing in the Senior Bowl?

Yes, Bo Nix will be participating in the Senior Bowl as a member of the national team roster. After recording a career-best 4,508 passing yards and 45 TD passes in his final season with the Ducks, Nix is looking to solidify his place as a guaranteed first-day pick in the draft through his performance in the Senior Bowl.

However, Nix did not have a great start during his Senior Bowl practice drills. He had possibly the worst miss of practice when he sailed a pass over a wide receiver's head to the left after the wide receiver cut in on an inside slant to the right. This could be because of a communication issue. But with this failure caught on tape, it does not shine a positive light on Nix's draft stock.

He still has a chance to make amends by playing at the top of his game today. But until then, he may have a tough time cementing himself as a top draft prospect and guaranteed first-round pick.

Bo Nix's draft projection

The former Oregon quarterback possesses a strong arm and the ability to create a strong presence inside the pocket. Furthermore, another plus point is his mobility to make burst sprints with the ball when needed. However, scouts are uncertain about his decision-making skills under pressure, which was evident during the Senior Bowl practice.

Many experts believe him to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. According to USA Today's Nate Davis, the Denver Broncos could be a potential destination for Nix in the draft. But there is still a chance that his draft stock increases and he lands as a top five quarterback depending on his performance during the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

