Is Carsen Ryan to Utah an imminent move as UCLA TE gets mired in transfer portal rumors?

One of college football's best tight ends, UCLA's Carsen Ryan, who earlier in the season was at the center of the controversial ejection of Colorado's Shilo Sanders, recently entered the transfer portal.

Ryan spent two years playing for the UCLA Bruins, and since he entered the transfer portal, he has taken an official visit to his home state of Utah to check out the Utes.

So, is a move to play for Kyle Whittingham's team imminent?

Is a transfer for Carsen Ryan imminent?

Carsen Ryan announced on Thursday on X that he had joined the Utah Utes although he was slated to visit the Washington Huskies and had interest from the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Tennessee Volunteers as well.

Ryan joins tight end Brant Kuithe, who has the option of returning for another year or declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. Utah now has one of the most potent tight end duos in college football.

Carsen Ryan's statistics and impact

Carsen Ryan was a three-star recruit and the No. 24 tight end in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports and was listed by the Bruins as a running back, although he is a pass-catching tight end. In 17 games for UCLA, he had 19 catches for 287 yards, resulting in 5 touchdowns.

He had a great 2023 season, gaining 205 yards on 13 catches and scoring three times. All season, the three Utah tight ends combined for 297 yards on 26 catches and 5 touchdowns.

Ryan was underutilized at UCLA after only being targeted a total of 18 times the whole season. 5-of-18 throws of 20+ yards were caught by Ryan, resulting in 93 yards made and 3 touchdowns.

Throws of 10-19 yards targeted at the tight end were caught 3-of-18 times making 48 yards resulting in a single touchdown. There were 5 throws between 0-9 yards and these were caught 3 times resulting in 13 yards and a single touchdown made.

He was targeted 4 times behind the line of scrimmage and he had a 100% catch rate making 51 yards to show his all-round threat in a team with a fluid passing game and the ability to generate yardage from these catches.

With seventh-year quarterback, Cam Rising back next year, Ryan will get the chance to play with an elite signal-caller.

The statistics recorded by Carsen Ryan highlight just how much the Utes needed improvement and depth in their tight-end department.

