Is Carson Beck playing today in the Orange Bowl? Georgia QB's status explored

The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the Orange Bowl that takes place today and people are asking if junior quarterback Carson Beck will be playing.

Beck announced that he is not entering the 2024 NFL Draft and instead will be returning to Athens for the 2024 college football season.

Carson Beck has done extremely well in his first season as a starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs as the team was able to battle a myriad of injuries. They finished the regular season 12-1 after losing in the SEC Championship Game to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Beck has done incredibly well as he has gone 289-of-399 (72.4 completion percentage) for 3,738 yards, with 22 passing touchdowns to six interceptions. He has also run 59 times for 126 yards (2.1 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns.

With the other injuries surrounding the Bulldogs' offense, this is a chance for the team to have, at least, one of their dominant players on the field.

Should Carson Beck be in the 2024 early Heisman Trophy consideration?

The Georgia Bulldogs are still in their window to dominate as they have won back-to-back national championships heading into this season. It was one of the most dominant programs in the nation this season.

They have one of the top quarterbacks in Carson Beck and he should be in the early conversation for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The odds are not currently available as we await to see which players are returning to college football and which enter the draft pool. But there are some interesting players that we know will be on the field.

With players like Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and potentially even a returning Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, the Heisman Trophy is going to be interesting.

Who will win the Orange Bowl?

The Georgia Bulldogs are a massive favorite in this game as the Florida State Seminoles have many players who have opted out or entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. This game should show the Bulldogs' dominance and prove their window for being a top program has not closed.

