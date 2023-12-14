Is Chop Robinson playing in the bowl game? Penn State DE's status explored

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson has been an influential part of the team for the past two years. The 20-year-old initially began his collegiate career as a true freshman with the Maryland Terrapins back in 2021 before joining the Nittany Lions ahead of last season.

In this campaign, Chop Robinson compiled 15 tackles and two forced fumbles. With the end of this season, the DE also becomes eligible to declare for the NFL draft next year. So what will be Robinson's next move?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Chop Robinson playing in the bowl game?

Chop Robinson has decided that he will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft and making the transition to play professional football. Furthermore, when it comes to his participation in the team's Peach Bowl against Ole Miss, Robinson decided to skip the game in order to focus on his draft preparations.

He recently shared a long post on social media where he expressed his gratitude for Penn State and his fans and family. He then went on to talk about how he was blessed to play football but now is looking forward to starting the next chapter of his life:

Expand Tweet

"To the Penn State fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me with open arms and making these past two years the best years of my life. I will always cherish our time together and your unwavering support through the many ups and downs is something I will be eternally grateful for.

"After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this chapter."

Chop Robinson's NFL draft projection

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound DE has a powerful and bulky build that makes him an asset on the defense. Robinson also possesses explosive long-strides that help put offensive linemen at a disadvantage. He also has impressive lateral agility that is advantageous in sidestepping blockers and disrupting the opponent's backfield.

However, one of the main disadvantages of Robinson's game is his lower-body stiffness. This becomes a hindrance in making multi-directional tackle and movement fluidity which limits his potential. Nevertheless, Robinson is expected to be a first-round pick for a team looking to improve on their defensive game on the gridiron.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season