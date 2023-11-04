Is Emeka Egbuka playing today vs Rutgers? Ohio State's WR's status explored

Ohio State Buckeyes junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been one of the top wide receivers when healthy. In the season, he has 22 receptions for 303 yards (13.8 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns and helps create another threat outside of Marvin Harrison Jr. for the Buckeyes.

Egbuka has been dealing with an ankle injury and was forced to miss the previous three games. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he was healthy enough to play in Week 9 against the Wisconsin Badgers, but Egbuka was held out as a precaution.

However, Emeka Egbuka has been a full participant in practice preparing for their Week 10 game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. With the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes needing to continue showcasing their dominance to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, having the 21-year-old back on the field will be something that will definitely help.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What should we expect out of Emeka Egbuka for the remainder of the season?

Emeka Egbuka has not been able to get to the 1,151 receiving yard total from a season ago but could be in a good spot to help the Ohio State Buckeyes going forward. The Buckeyes are going to be interesting as they have a bevy of skill position talent to make things easier for the program.

With an undefeated record entering Week 10 action and getting a healthy Egbuka as their wide receiver, things are looking up. Most of the attention is fairly going to go in the direction of fellow wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. but Egbuka is definitely a player that can step up. He can be a receiver who gets anywhere from four to seven receptions per game and really helps quarterback Kyle McCord do well here.

Will Emeka Egbuka enter the 2024 NFL draft?

This is an interesting decision that Egbuka is going to need to make once the Ohio State Buckeyes season ends. He is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft and will likely make the jump to the NFL instead of returning for his senior season to Ohio State.

If he decides to return to college, it will be to prove that he can be a solid top-tier wide receiver. The Buckeyes would obviously love for Egbuka to return for another season as the connection with Kyle McCord will only grow. However, things will be interesting.