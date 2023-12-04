Is Florida State in the playoffs? Taking a look at the Seminoles' bowl game face-off

Florida State has undoubtedly been one of the best teams in college football this season. The Seminoles have seamlessly sailed through the 2023 season without tasting defeat. The journey culminated in Charlotte, where the team secured its first ACC Championship under the guidance of head coach Mike Norvell. This performance is definitely College Football Playoff worthy.

Is Florida State in the playoffs?

Despite FSU's astonishing performance in the 2023 college football season, they've failed to secure a playoff spot. The CFP Selection Committee announced Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the four teams to participate in the postseason tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Seminoles held No.5 in the CFP final ranking and will miss out on the playoffs. The program becomes the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to ever miss out on the College Football Playoff. This hasn't gone well with the university's athletic department.

"The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far-reaching and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole," FSU athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement.

"The argument of whether a team is the 'most deserving OR best' is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff."

The team's head coach, Mike Norvell, also showed his displeasure with the decision of the committee to leave the Seminoles out despite being unbeaten.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Norvell said in a statement.

What bowl game will Florida State play in 2023?

As the No. 5 seed, Florida State is set to go head-to-head against two-time national champion Georgia, who holds the No. 6 seed, in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs also missed out on the College Football Playoff after the SEC Championship game loss to Alabama.

The Seminoles have secured victory in 19 consecutive games dating back to last season. This remarkable streak ranks as the third-longest in the nation and stands as the second-longest in the football program's history. It is to be seen if they can keep on this record against the Bulldogs.