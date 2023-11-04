Is Jalen McMillan playing tonight vs USC? Washington WR's status explored

Jalen McMillan will not be able to play on Saturday night for Washington against Pac-12 rival USC. According to ESPN's college football insider Peter Thamel, the wide receiver won't be in the Huskies lineup this weekend due to the injury he suffered against Stanford last week.

McMillan made his return to the field last weekend against the Cardinal but had to exit the game early. Nonetheless, there has been some optimism during the week that the wide receiver might be ready to play in Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against the USC Trojans.

The 2023 season has been rather disappointing for Jalen McMillan despite the brilliant run the Huskies have had so far. Washington has won all eight games this season and ranks No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Coach Kalen DeBoer told the press the team is better with McMillan on the field:

“J-Mac is his own kind of guy," Grubb said. "His ability to separate versus man coverage is elite. He knows that. He knows we're better with him out there. It's hard, it's really hard.”

Steady fall in Jalen McMillan's draft stock

With only two full games under his belt this season, Jalen McMillan’s stock is on a steady fall ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. This wide receiver was anticipated to be a highly sought-after NFL prospect in the upcoming draft but has had little chance to convince scouts this season.

The Trojans have just four regular season games left and it remains unknown when Jalen McMillan will be able to return to the field. There's a belief among analysts that the wide receiver is already contemplating his future and prospects at the professional level ahead of next season.

“That's something I'm sure is in the back of his mind and he's working through and we'll continue to talk it through with him," UW coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters concerning the prospect of McMilan declaring for the NFL draft. "That's on his time frame."

Can Washington continue unbeaten streak against USC?

With an 8-0 record, Washington has maintained an unbeaten run this season. The Huskies are among the contenders for the Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football playoff. However, they face a pretty tough schedule in the second half of the season.

USC comes as one of the big tests the Huskies will face before the end of the college football season. It remains to be seen if they can maintain their brilliant run against the Trojans.