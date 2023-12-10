Is Jayden Daniels returning to LSU? Exploring the Heisman finalist QB's decision and NFL draft prospects

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had one heck of a season and has some intriguing decisions to make about his future. He could enter the 2024 NFL draft or decide to return to the LSU Tigers and continue playing in search of a national championship.

What should Jayden Daniels do as both options are viable right now? Let's take a dive and explore what makes the most sense for him.

Jayden Daniels: Return to LSU

Daniels has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, but his overall resume does not have that same feeling. Before this season, his career-high in touchdown passes was 17. He could enter the 2025 NFL draft class with a lot less competition at the quarterback position.

Teams may look at him as someone who has not had the collegiate career that many other franchise quarterbacks have had. Also, with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, LSU could make a run with him under center for a national championship.

Jayden Daniels: Enter the 2024 NFL draft

It's going to be difficult to match the numbers he put up this season, as he has not come close to that in his entire college football career.

He's coming off a season in which he's likely to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, as he finished going 236-of-327 (72.2 completion percentage) for 3,812 yards with 40 passing touchdowns to four interceptions. He also runs the ball incredibly well, recording 135 carries for 1,134 yards (8.4 yards per attempt) with 10 rushing touchdowns.

With the ability to climb as high as a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL draft, it's going to be difficult to ascend much higher than what people are viewing him at now. He has put himself in the conversation with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye as the best quarterback on the board.

What should Jayden Daniels decide to do?

Jayden Daniels is likely walking away with the 2023 Heisman Trophy, and that guarantees a first-round pick.

He could be anywhere in the top three quarterbacks selected and will have a good group of players surrounding him. He has the ability to have a start like CJ Stroud has had in Houston and make a lot of money in his NFL career.

His stock is never going to be as high as it is right now, so he should enter the 2024 NFL draft class and forego his eligibility.