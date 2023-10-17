Is Jayden Daniels a senior? LSU QB's collegiate career and draft eligibility explored

Jayden Daniels entered the college football scene as a four-star recruit in 2019. Now, in 2023, he stands as a fifth-year senior. During his last four seasons at LSU, Daniels earned recognition as a top-50 prospect nationally. Over time, he worked on his skillsets and emerged as one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks with great potential.

After finishing school at San Bernardino, Daniels had offers from football powerhouses like Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State. However, he chose a regional college to kickstart his football career. Daniels' debut for Arizona State in 2019 was everything he would have dreamed of, throwing 17 touchdowns and having just two interceptions as a true freshman.

Jayden Daniel impressed during his first season and, as a reward, retained the starting role during Arizona State's COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. In contrast, 2021 was not so good for Daniels as he faced some challenges and regression.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Seeking a fresh start, he moved to LSU in 2022, assuming the starting quarterback role. The change of scenery proved fruitful. Daniels delivered nearly 3,000 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. His dual-threat capabilities were on full display, with 885 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 2023 season marks the fifth and final year for Jayden Daniels at the collegiate level. Daniels will aim to conclude his college football journey on a high note.

Jayden Daniels NFL draft prospects

Seven weeks have already passed in the CFB 2023 season. Given that, all eyes are already on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and his potential leap to the 2024 NFL draft. With a deep and talented QB class projected for the draft, the fifth-year senior has emerged as an intriguing prospect for NFL teams.

Although he won’t be offered a starting role immediately, he’ll serve perfectly fine as a quality backup with high-end mobility. PFN Scouting Analyst Dalton Miller sees Daniels as a Day 3 option, given his experience and passing qualities.

“Teams with mobile QBs that implement a heavy dose of RPOs mixed with vertical passing concepts would be a perfect fit,” says Miller.

If teams are seeking a high-ceiling backup, Jayden Daniels is the guy. Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN currently ranks Daniels as the ninth quarterback in the class. The competition in the QB landscape is high, with names like Caleb Williams and Quinn Ewers ahead of the pack.

While not all top-ranked players may enter the draft, Daniels stands poised to hear his name called in the 2024 draft. Some scouts even see him as a potential starting quarterback in the NFL.

However, these are only projections, and they vary with time. In a recent CBS Sports mock draft, Jayden Daniels is slated as a Day 2 pick. Despite the uncertainties, Daniels will have an exciting journey from LSU to the NFL draft.