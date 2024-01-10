Is Jim Harbaugh coming back to Michigan? Exploring potential alternatives for HC as maiden Natty opens up new gateways

Jim Harbaugh has completed his college football quest after leading the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship victory over the Washington Huskies. After losing six consecutive bowl games and going 2-4 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, there were doubts if he could take his alma mater to the top.

Now that he brought Michigan’s first national title since 1997, speculations about his coaching future will intensify over the coming days. What will be his next move after bringing glory to Ann Arbor? Here are some possible scenarios.

Will Jim Harbaugh be back for the Maize & Blue next season?

During the National Championship post-game interview, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt asked Jim Harbaugh:

"How do you let this sit? How long do you linger in the emotion and the joy of this moment before you start entertaining whatever else is next?"

The nine-year Michigan head coach responded:

"I'd give the guys some time, too. I told 'em three or four days ago that we're moving spring practice back. We usually start on Valentine's Day, February 14th, because we love football. But this year, we're gonna move it back. We'll be back in about a month. That'll be good, too. I'll have some nice weather in the spring at Ann Arbor."

Could his response indicate he will be on Michigan’s sideline for the 2024 college football season? It’s not a definitive answer, but it could be a possibility. After all, he agreed to a five-year, $36.7 million contract in 2022, earning $7.05 million that year. That deal increases his annual compensation to $7.63 million in 2026.

The contract also includes incentives like $1 million for winning a National and a Big Ten Championship, which he did during the 2023 season. Winning the Big Ten East and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance net him $500,000 each. He also gets $200,000 if Michigan plays in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

That amount of money would be hard to leave behind. Likewise, the chance of winning back-to-back National Championships could entice him to return.

Jim Harbaugh to the Las Vegas Raiders?

Harbaugh hired Don Yee to be the agent who will pitch for his NFL coaching return. The former Michigan quarterback isn’t a hard sell because he went 44-19-1 in four seasons as San Francisco 49ers head coach.

He led the squad to three NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance against his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Yee is the agent of Tom Brady, now a part-owner of the Raiders. Therefore, there’s a chance Harbaugh will mentor the silver and black. But after winning three of their last four games, interim head coach Antonio Pierce should be considered for the full-time role.

But if the Raiders are one of Harbaugh’s options, he will have a potential boss who isn’t afraid of giving his head coaches lavish contracts. Mark Davis agreed to Jon Gruden’s ten-year, $100 million contract that initially ran until 2027. However, both parties agreed to a buyout after his ouster.

A deal around that range and the roster’s potential could entice Harbaugh to sign up with the Raiders. However, he must address the team’s quarterback situation if he will mentor a squad that finished with a decent 8-9 mark.

Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers?

With the Chargers bidding farewell to Brandon Staley and interim Giff Smith not doing enough to keep the role, Jim Harbaugh’s name has been floated with this job opening. He does have a connection with the squad, playing for the franchise when they were still based in San Diego from 1999 to 2000.

Getting this role allows Harbaugh to work with a talented offensive unit led by quarterback Justin Herbert. He can also mentor wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler if they return.

However, the Chargers’ owners, the Spanos family, are notorious for their unwillingness to spend a premium on coaches. Are they willing to meet Harbaugh’s financial demands, especially after winning a national title? Likewise, fixing their defense is also a glaring concern.

Jim Harbaugh retires from coaching?

Here’s a scenario that isn’t explored too much. With nothing left to prove after the National Championship victory, he could consider leaving the game as coach for good. He has coached 20 straight seasons from the San Diego Toreros, Stanford Cardinals, the 49ers, and the Wolverines.

At 60, he might consider doing other football-related things, like being an analyst. While this option is possible, it seems far-fetched because he has a lot of football wisdom left. But no one will hold it against him if Jim Harbaugh leaves the Wolverines for good and won’t coach again after this win.