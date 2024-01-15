Is Jim Harbaugh to Seattle possible? Looking at potential Pete Carroll replacements

After seeing Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks part ways, there have been reports of Jim Harbaugh to Seattle. There are going to be a lot of candidates who make themselves known, and reports of the Seattle Seahawks requesting to interview current coaches on team's staff will be known.

So, what are the chances that Jim Harbaugh to Seattle could happen? Let's take a closer look.

Is Jim Harbaugh to Seattle possible?

To answer this question, yes it's possible that Jim Harbaugh to Seattle could happen.

However, this is not the most likely possibility, as there have been no rumors or reports of Jim Harbaugh to Seattle being something to keep an eye on. It will be an interesting situation if it happens, as it would be the second straight time the franchise would get a successful college football coach to take over.

In terms of the roster, the Seahawks are quite talented, as they have the wide receiver trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njiba as well as some talented secondary players on the defensive side of the football.

While Jim Harbaugh's name has not been floated around too much right now, his move to Seattle could happen. However, don't hold your breath to see the mantle to go from Carroll to Harbaugh just yet.

Who is the best candidate to coach the Seattle Seahawks then?

The Seahawks have two incredible options for their new coaching availability, and both are on playoff teams right now in the same conference. The first would be Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the other is San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Wilks has limited head coaching experience, as he was the coach for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 for one season before being fired after going 3-13. He would not get another "opportunity" until he took over the Carolina Panthers interim coach.

That was after Matt Rhule was fired during the 2022 season. Wilks would go 6-6 in that 12-game span but didn't get a head coaching job.

Dan Quinn makes a lot of sense as well, but the feeling around Seattle is that the team is going to go with a defensive-minded coach. Harbaugh is viewed more as an offensive guy who is going to demand a hefty salary.

