JJ McCarthy has been an incredible asset for the Michigan Wolverines this season. The third-year quarterback has been key to coach Jim Harbaugh's offense and the mastermind behind some of their most key touchdowns this season.

As No. 1 Michigan prepares to take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies in the CFP national championship game tonight, fans might be pondering over the availability of McCarthy for the matchup. So, is the signal-caller participating in the title game of the 2023 college football season?

Is JJ McCarthy playing today in the CFP National Championship?

The 20-year-old quarterback will play in the national championship against Washington in Houston on Monday. JJ McCarthy has been healthy and will be the starting signal-caller leading Harbaugh's offense on the field.

The three-time Big Ten champion will be brimming with confidence after an excellent performance in the Rose Bowl against No. 4 Alabama, where he put up 221 passing yards and three touchdown passes for the Wolverines.

In the 2023 season, JJ McCarthy has compiled 2,851 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes with four interceptions for Michigan. While he is eligible to declare for the NFL draft this year, there is a high chance of the quarterback returning to Ann Arbor in 2024 since he has one more year of eligibility left before turning pro.

In case he decides to declare for the NFL draft, McCarthy is projected to be a first-round pick, given the portfolio he has built for himself.

JJ McCarthy has not yet decided on his future

With the deadline to declare for the 2024 NFL draft being Jan. 15, JJ McCarthy, in an interview last month before the Rose Bowl/CFP semifinal game, said he will decide soon.

"No, not at all," McCarthy said. "I'm completely in the present moment, soaking in every single day, enjoying every single practice, every single meeting with my guys. Only God knows that question, so we'll know by the end of the season."

The quarterback's production did take a toll after Michigan transitioned into a rush-first offensive playstyle since its game against Penn State. However, he has still been decent with his numbers, and his future may depend on the outcome of the national championship game.

