Is Jordan Travis playing today vs Florida? FSU QB's status explored

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has spent the last five years with the team. After a transfer from Louisville in 2019, Travis continued to improve over the years, and in 2022, he was named the starting quarterback of the Seminoles.

During his debut campaign as a starter, Jordan Travis put up 3,214 passing yards and 24 TD passes. Then in December, the 23-year-old announced his return to Florida State as QB1 for his fifth year of college football.

This season, Travis continued to impress on the field and help the Seminoles go undefeated. However, during last weekend's game against North Alabama, Travis suffered a serious leg injury. So what is his status heading into Florida State's final regular season game against Florida?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Jordan Travis playing against Florida?

Unfortunately, Jordan Travis will not be gearing up to play against the Florida Gators this weekend. The injury he suffered against North Alabama was very serious and it looked like he had broken his foot. Thus, there was already a cloud of uncertainty looming over Travis' fate during his final season for Florida State.

Later on, the 23-year-old himself made an announcement via social media that his career with the Seminoles has come to an end. In his emotional message for his team and his fans, Travis thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this unfortunate time and went on to state that he has made some incredible memories playing for the Seminoles.

Expand Tweet

Despite the injury that he sustained, the 23-year-old quarterback made his way to his team's practice on Wednesday on a golf cart. Travis had a cast on his injured leg as he was seen greeting his teammates with a smile on his face, showcasing his undeterred commitment to Florida State.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jordan Travis?

During the first quarter of the game, Travis made a rushing play with the ball after the snap, sprinting down the middle of the field. He was tackled from behind by North Alabama linebacker Shaun Myers during his run. Unfortunately. while Myers was executing his tackle, he landed awkwardly on Travis' left ankle and it bent the wrong way.

Expand Tweet

This left Jordan Travis in a lot of pain while signaling to the sidelines for immediate medical attention. Florida State's medical team quickly assessed the situation of their quarterback as the game came to a pause. Travis was then rushed out of the field in a cart and rushed to the nearest hospital in an ambulance.