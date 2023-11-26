Is Ladd McConkey playing today vs. Georgia Tech? Georgia wide receiver status explored

Ladd McConkey returned to action for Georgia last week against Tennessee but wasn't able to get much involvement. The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury against Ole Miss a week before, which resulted in him leaving the game, but he recovered well enough to play against the Volunteers.

However, he only played six snaps before leaving the game against Tennessee last week, exiting two consecutive games as a result of injury. The aggravating ankle injury has left the wideout sparingly involved in the last two games, which makes him doubtful for the rest of the season.

With the Bulldogs set to face in-state rival Georgia Tech in the last game of the regular season, let's examine the status of Ladd McConkey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Ladd McConkey playing today?

Ladd McConkey's status for the Georgia Tech game is questionable as the wide receiver continues to battle an ankle injury. When questioned about McConkey's recovery progress on Tuesday, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart disclosed that the wideout is still recovering.

Kirby further conveyed that although the Bulldogs are actively working towards getting him back as soon as possible, the star wide receiver hasn’t been able to do much in practice. This makes the wideout a serious doubt for the Bulldogs' Saturday game against the Yellow Jackets.

There've been rumors flying around that McConkey's injury would require surgery. However, Smart addressed the speculation, noting that he was unaware of where the rumors were coming from. With surgery ruled out, the short-term status of McConkey remains uncertain.

Should the wide receiver miss out on the game against Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs will hope to have him back in the postseason as they seek to clinch the third consecutive national championship. McConkey played a crucial role in Georgia's national title success last season, especially in the title game against TCU.

Georgia wide receiver room in Ladd McConkey's absence

Georgia boasts brilliant wide receiver depth in the absence of Ladd McConkey from the game against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs have not suffered in connecting with quarterback Carson Beck in the absence of McConkey and Brock Bowers.

The program's receiving group has the likes of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks, Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell and a host of others. Similar to McConkey, Rara Thomas made an attempt to play last week against Tennessee but was unable to complete the game due to a foot sprain.