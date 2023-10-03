Is Marvin Harrison Jr. draft eligible? Ohio State WR's years of eligibility explored

There are several ways to describe Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The 21-year-old is the son of a legendary former NFL wide receiver. He was also a 2022 unanimous All-American as well as a first-team All-Big Ten selection. In addition, he was the Ritcher-Howard Receiver of the Year 2022.

Harrison has had just one full season as a starter. And he went from just being the son to one of a Hall of Fame receiver to being a big NFL prospect. But will he be eligible for the draft in the spring?

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. draft eligible?

Marvin Harrison Jr. will be eligible for the 2024 NFL draft.

Harrison has fulfilled the first part of the NFL rule that requires a player to be three years out of high school for eligibility. He graduated from St. Joseph's Preparatory High School in Philadelphia in 2021.

The other part of the rule that requires a player to have exhausted his college eligibility can be waived given his high draft stock.

As it stands, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the top wide receiver prospect ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Anyone who's followed his career closely from high school will not find that surprising in the least. Harrison was a four-star rated prospect who was recruited by several top programs across the country.

He was interested in football and basketball as a kid, but chose to focus on football in high school. He played an important part in St. Joseph's three consecutive state championship titles. He was ranked the No. 14 receiver in his class, attracting scholarship offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Getting to Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr. had no chance breaking into the Buckeyes' starting lineup. He played a backup role to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who all became first-round draft picks. He was handed a start in the Rose Bowl and made an impression by catching six passes for 71 yards and three touchdowns.

As a sophomore, he got his chance, starting in all of his 13 appearances. He had 77 receptions for 1,263 and 14 touchdowns. He has remained consistent this season, having 17 receptions for 336 yards and three touchdowns in four games. If he continues to improve as the season progresses, there can be no doubt about his draft prospect as a first-round pick.