Is Marvin Harrison Jr. going to the NFL? Exploring potential landing spots for Ohio State WR in 2024

Without a doubt, Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a brilliant college football career at Ohio State over the last three seasons. The wide receiver ended the 2023 season as a Heisman Trophy finalist while also winning the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver in the landscape.

Harrison’s future in college football has been a subject of discussion over the last couple of weeks. Fans are eager to know whether the wide receiver is entering the NFL Draft or returning to Columbus for his senior season. Let's take a look at the possibilities regarding this.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. entering the NFL draft?

While Marvin Harrison Jr. is yet to officially declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, it is expected that the wide receiver will transition into the professional stage next season. He made it known in the Heisman Trophy press conference that he has not yet made a decision on his future.

However, he is considering a return to college football in a bid to achieve some personal goals. Harrison disclosed that he's keeping the possibility of returning to Ohio State in 2024 open, with his motivations being his aspirations to beat Michigan and also to win the Big Ten title.

Nonetheless, it is more likely that we see Marvin Harrison Jr. in the NFL in 2024, as recent indications suggest. The wide receiver is widely acknowledged as the top non-quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft and his stock has continued to rise ahead of the event.

How has Marvin Harrison Jr. performed in his college career?

Marvin Harrison Jr. started his college football career at Ohio State in 2021. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had several offers from the likes of Florida, Michigan, Penn State, LSU, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M, but eventually committed to the Buckeyes.

During his freshman year, he played as a backup behind future first-round NFL draft picks Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, appearing in 13 games and starting just one of them. He recorded 11 receptions for 139 yards and three touchdowns.

He became a starter in his sophomore year in Columbus, starting all 13 games for the Buckeyes. He recorded 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. Harrison continued the brilliant form for Ohio State in the 2023 season, as he tallied 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games.

