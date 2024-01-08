Is Michael Penix Jr playing in today's CFP National Championship game? Washington QB status explored

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has seen ups and downs during his college football journey. He spent four years with the Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to the Washington Huskies ahead of the 2022 season, where his performance peaked. Penix Jr. performed well this year, leading Washington to the College Football Playoff National Championship as the undefeated Pac-12 champions.

As the Huskies prepare for their showdown against Michigan, fans wonder about Penix Jr.'s availability. Is he playing in the CFP National Championship today?

Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today?

The 23-year-old Washington QB will be present in the showdown against Michigan in a few hours. Penix Jr. has been the starting QB for the team ever since transferring from Indiana. He finished second this season, behind Louisiana State University's Jayden Daniels, in Heisman voting, establishing himself as one of the best QBs in college football.

This game will also be Penix Jr.'s final game in college football, as his college eligibility will end following this season. The QB is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft after the CFP National Championship game.

Penix Jr. recorded 4,648 passing yards and 35 takedown passes for the Huskies in his final college football season. Penix Jr. performed decently in the team's CFP semifinal win against Texas, compiling 430 passing yards and two TD passes.

List of Washington players not playing in the CFP National Championship game

Here is the list of players not participating in the CFP National Championship game held today:

Vincent Nunley, S James Smith, CB Dylan Morris, QB Cameron Davis, RB Gaard Memmelaar, OL Giles Jackson, WR

