Is Michael Penix Jr. playing today in the Senior Bowl? Washington QB status explored

Former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has built a reputation for himself in college football. The 23-year-old spent four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers before joining the Washington Huskies ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Michael Penix Jr.'s performances started drastically improving under former coach Kalen DeBoer, ending his final year of collegiate eligibility as a Heisman and national championship runner-up.

Penix has also won the Pac-12 title with the Huskies. The next step in his career will be transitioning to the NFL, but is the QB playing today in the 2024 Senior Bowl game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Michael Penix Jr. playing in the 2024 Senior Bowl?

Yes, Michael Penix Jr. is participating in the 2024 Senior Bowl to enhance his draft stock and showcase his abilities to NFL scouts. The Senior Bowl game provides a platform for elite athletes to make an impression on scouts and NFL teams ahead of the Draft, which will happen in April.

Penix had a turbulent four years with the Hoosiers, where he was mostly sidelined because of injuries. He led the nation in passing yards per game during the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Huskies, but his injury-ridden stint might be a factor that affects his draft projection.

Expand Tweet

He will look to use the opportunity during the Senior Bowl to make his case as a first-round draft pick in 2024. The quarterback has been making some noise during one-on-one and 11-on-11 drills at the Senior Bowl.

Also Read: WATCH: Michael Penix Jr. bluntly shrugs off Kalen DeBoer’s hands in awkward video at Senior Bowl after coach lands $100M HC job with Alabama

Michael Penix Jr. draft projection

The 23-year-old quarterback ended his final year of college eligibility with the Huskies on a strong note. He led them to the national championship game, recording 4,903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

However, his injury history makes him one of the most intriguing prospects of the 2024 NFL draft. He has a great arm and is capable of throwing deep balls without much effort. His age, though, will be a factor for teams along with his injury history and the prospect of development in younger talents.

Experts reckon Penix could be a late first-round or early second-round pick for a team looking to improve their quarterback room, but his draft stock may rise if he impresses during the Senior Bowl.

Read More: IN PHOTOS: $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin goes down memory lane as Ole Miss HC shares adorable snaps of family ft. Knox Kiffin