Is Mississippi State Bowl eligible? Bulldogs' bowl eligibility for 2023 explored

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have struggled to get their season going in 2023. Amid their poor run, the team fired head coach Zach Arnett earlier in November.

The Bulldogs named Greg Knox as their interim head coach after parting ways with Arnett.

As we head into the final week of the regular season, fans have been curious to learn whether MSU is eligible to play in a bowl game this season.

Is Mississippi State bowl eligible in 2023?

As things stand, the Bulldogs have gained bowl eligibility this year. They are sixth in the SEC West with a 5-6 overall record and 1-6 in the conference.

The Bulldogs need a win in their final game against No. 12 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2) to claim bowl eligibility.

As per NCAA rules, an FBS needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500 to officially become bowl-eligible. Mississippi State is currently short of one win to fit the criteria for this season.

Rebels vs Bulldogs: Date, time and how to watch

The Bulldogs will lock horns with the Rebels in their final regular season game on Thursday, Nov. 23. The Thanksgiving Day clash is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

The Egg Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV and the ESPN app.

Ole Miss will head into the game leading the head-to-head series 64-47-6 over the Bulldogs. However, it was Mississippi State who came out victorious in last year's Egg Bowl, winning the contest 24-22.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels have lost only two games this season, against Georgia and Alabama. They will be looking to end the season on a positive note.

However, the Bulldogs should be up for the challenge given their bowl eligibility relies on a win over Ole Miss.