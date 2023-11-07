Is Nebraska bowl eligible? Exploring the Cornhuskers' chances of securing a CFB Bowl game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers entered this season with a ton of promise after hiring Matt Rhule to be their new head coach. Nebraska went 4-8 in 2022 and 3-9 in 2021, while the last time the Cornhuskers were in a bowl game was in 2016 when the school went 9-4.

To make a bowl game, schools need to get six wins, so will Nebraska finally reach a bowl game in 2023?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently 5-4 which means the school needs to win one more game out of their remaining three. As of right now, they are not bowl-eligible.

Nebraska needs to win another match to be eligible for a bowl game

Nebraska is set to host Maryland in a game where the Cornhuskers are 2.5-point underdogs. After that, Nebraska will go on the road to play the Wisconsin Badgers and end their season at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers will likely be underdogs in all three games, so to be bowl-eligible they need to get one upset win.

Although Nebraska is coming off a disappointing loss to Michigan State, which was a game many thought the Cornhuskers would win. Despite the loss, Matt Rhule is confident they will make a bowl game and knows playing in a bowl is big for the program.

He told reporters:

“Make no mistake, we want to go to a bowl game. We need to go to a bowl game. I mean, we need to practice. We’ve got a really, really good young group of players.

"So, practicing with those extra practices would be so invaluable, because there’s guys already that I say to myself, ‘hey, I think he can start at this position next year’ — or, you know, there’s some older guys, like, ‘man, if I can move him from this to this, I think he can become an NFL player.”

Matt Rhule also knows that playing in a bowl game is key for the transfer portal and keeping players with Nebraska:

“They can also see, like, guys have to make decisions. Do I go into the portal? What do I do? They can go through the bowl game and try something new or do something new,” Rhule added. “I mean, they can really see where their future is here...

“So I’m very very hopeful that our guys will play well and that we’ll have a chance to go play in the postseason,” Rhule finished. “They can have a wonderful experience and our young players and team can develop for the future."

Nebraska's five wins have come over Northern Illinois, LA Tech, Illinois, Northwestern, and Purdue. We will see if they can win one more to be eligible for a bowl game.

