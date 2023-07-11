Is Northwestern naming David Braun as the replacement for Pat Fitzgerald? Top entities in line to take up the top job

The Northwestern Wildcats have a head coaching vacancy for their football program after firing Pat Fitzgerald on Monday night. A handful of candidates will be in the running for the position, both current coaches and free agents.

But what coaches should the Northwestern Wildcats decision-makers be looking at for the position? Let's take a closer look at four candidates that could take the head coach role at Northwestern:

#1 David Braun

ESPN reported that David Braun is expected to be named the acting head coach in the interim. This would be Braun's first head coaching opportunity, as he was hired as a defensive coordinator during the offseason.

However, he has shown the ability to climb well, and the program loves him enough to name him the acting coach. Expect this as the most likely outcome, especially with Northwestern's pending legal battle with Fitzgerald.

#2 Brian Hartline

Brian Hartline makes a lot of sense for Northwestern since there are some connections, and neither side denies rumors about it. Hartline has climbed up the ranks at Ohio State since retiring as a player as he is now the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

The only issue is that he is rumored to be linked with another program in the Big Ten. They are not on the same level as Ohio State, and it is a promotion for Hartline, so there should not be any issues there.

#3 Sherrone Moore

Shrerrone Moore has been a name that has been trending with the position as he is an exciting young coach. He played under coach Bob Stoops and is the offensive coordinator for the Michigan Wolverines.

Like Hartline, going to another Big Ten team seems a bit tough, and this is his first time being a sole coordinator.

#4 Chris Creighton

Chris Creighton is my dark horse for the Northwestern head coaching job if they decide to hire outside the program.

Creighton has shown the ability to turn programs around as he did so with the Eastern Michigan Eagles. This could be the huge turnaround the program needs to forget about what is going on outside the field.

The Wildcats are also dealing with an investigation into their baseball program, so resolving their football team's situation quickly will be great. Expect Braun to be the coach until this legal issue gets cleared up.

