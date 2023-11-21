Is Ohio State Bowl eligible? Buckeyes' playoff picture in 2023 explored

Apart from the Michigan Wolverines, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the only undefeated team in the Big Ten conference. Both these teams have an 11-0 record (8-0 in the Big Ten) and are the top two teams in the Big Ten East, with a final showdown between them scheduled for next week.

So what does the post-season look like for the Buckeyes? Are they bowl eligible? Will they make it to the College Football Playoffs?

Is Ohio State bowl eligible?

As per the rules laid down by the NCAA, a team needs to record at least six wins in a season to become bowl eligible. Ohio State recorded their sixth win of the 2023 campaign when they defeated Purdue 41-7 last month, thus clearing their names to partake in bowl games.

But the Buckeyes still have a tough hurdle ahead of them next week when facing Michigan for the Big Ten East title and the chance to play in the conference championship game against Iowa. If Ohio State defeats Michigan, then they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs with a shot at the national championship.

However, it is not as easy as it sounds for the Buckeyes. The last time Ohio State defeated Michigan was back in 2019 and they have lost the previous three matchups against their Big Ten East rivals. Thus, if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan, then it could be a hindrance in their chances of qualifying for the College Football Playoffs.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes have been ranked higher in each edition of the CFP rankings this year. According to the predictions made in respect to the CFP rankings after week 12, the Buckeyes are projected to clash with the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl game, which will decide the finalist for the national championship game.

But if Michigan continues their undefeated streak and clinches a win over the Buckeyes, then they will qualify for the Big Ten Championship game and will move ahead to represent the conference in the College Football Playoffs this year.

Details of the Ohio State vs Michigan game

The highly anticipated Big Ten East clash is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 25. It will be hosted at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, the home turf of the Wolverines and is slated to kick off at around 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game from the comfort of their homes, as it will be broadcast on television (Fox Network). Apart from this, the live stream of the Big Ten clash will also be available on various streaming sites such as FuboTV.