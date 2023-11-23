Is Ole Miss bowl eligible? Rebels' bowl eligibility for 2023 explored

The Ole Miss Rebels are widely regarded as one of the best teams in college football. They have won six Southeastern Conference titles and three national championships in their 115-year history.

This season, No. 12 Ole Miss is second in the SEC West heading into its final regular season game of 2023. The Rebels have a 9-2 overall record and a 5-2 record in the conference.

Is Ole Miss bowl eligible?

Amid a strong campaign, Ole Miss is eligible to play in a bowl game in 2023. The Rebels have already racked up nine wins this season and will be in the hat when the bowl games are announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

As per NCAA rules, an FBS needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500 to officially become bowl-eligible and the Rebels fit the criteria for this season.

According to analysts and fans, the Rebels are predicted to face the Penn State Nittany Lions for the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. However, their opponents will be decided in less than two weeks' time.

Rebels vs Bulldogs: Date, time and how to watch

The Rebels will take on the Mississippi Bulldogs in their final regular season game on Thursday, Nov. 23. The Thanksgiving Day clash is scheduled to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

The Egg Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV and the ESPN app.

The Rebels will head into the game leading the head-to-head series 64-47-6 over the Bulldogs. However, it was Mississippi State who came out victorious in last year's Egg Bowl, winning the contest 24-22.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels have lost only two games this season, against Georgia and Alabama. They will be looking to end the season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6) needs a win against the Rebels to get bowl-eligibility this season.