Is Quinn Ewers Playing Today vs Oklahoma State? Texas QB's availability explored

Quinn Ewers has been the mainstay in the Texas Longhorns lineup, leading the team to an impeccable record and inches away from silverware. Will the quarterback be available to guide his team to the Big 12 championship game and into the College Football Playoff?

On Saturday, Texas takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game. They have been, by far, the best team in the conference during the regular season and would want their QB1 to be available for such a big occasion with everything on the line.

Here is all we know about Quinn Ewers' availability for the Longhorns on Saturday.

Is Quinn Ewers playing against Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game?

Quinn Ewers is available and will start for the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He is listed as active and, as the QB1, will be the first name on the team sheet.

If Ewers does get injured during the game, the Longhorns have able backups for him in the form of Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning, although neither of them has any expectations of playing.

Ewers is yet to decide his future with the Texas football program after the season, with the QB eligible to declare for the NFL draft in 2024. Multiple reports suggest he will stay with the team for another season, though it hasn't been officially announced yet.

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma State: Date and time of the Big 12 championship game

The Big 12 championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2, between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The venue of the huge matchup will be the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fans can catch the kickoff at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ABC Network.

The Longhorns finished at the top of the Big 12 in the regular season with an 11-1 record. Their lone defeat came against arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, who missed the conference championship game due to their head-to-head loss against the Cowboys.

Both the Sooners and the Cowboys had an identical 7-2 conference record, and Oklahoma had a 10-2 overall against Oklahoma State’s 9-3. But their 27-24 defeat to the Cowboys sealed their fate.