Is Quinn Ewers playing today vs. TCU? Texas QB status explored

Texas is expected to have their quarterback Quinn Ewers when they play TCU on Saturday. The quarterback suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of their Week 8 game against in-state rival and Big 12 newcomers, Houston, and has been sidelined since then.

Ewers missed the games against BYU and Kansas State in the last two weeks. His status had progressed to day-to-day leading up to this weekend's game against TCU. Head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed why he believes it is the opportune moment for Ewers to make his return.

“I think it started, really, coming out of the Houston game. I thought his approach to the injury was very professional,” said Sarkisian. “He did the work needed from a rehab standpoint, he stayed very engaged with the team and with us offensively."

Steve Sarkisian praises Quinn Ewers’ focus

Sarkisian also commended Quinn Ewers for staying focused and engaged, even during the games when he wasn't actively playing in the past couple of matchups. The coach believes the quarterback's commitment while sidelined was crucial to his fast-paced recovery.

“He was wearing the headset in-game on the sideline – hearing the play calls, hearing the adjustments. So, when he really came back to practice this week, when he was really practicing, it didn’t feel like there was a lot of rust, not only physically but mentally.”

Ewers started the 2023 college football season as a very different player than he was in the previous season. He has, evidently, added a new level of confidence and maturity to his game, which has been crucial to the Texas Longhorns' superb performances so far this season.

Quinn Ewers was missed by Texas

The absence of Quinn Ewers was noticeably felt in the games against the Cougars and the Wildcats. Malik Murphy took up the starting role in both games ahead of freshman Arch Manning. He did lead the Longhorns to a win in both games while Ewers was sidelined.

However, a couple of things felt missing in the Texas backfield in the two games without the Ohio State transfer. While Murphy occasionally showcased impressive throws down the field in both games, he also had a tendency to force passes, thereby making risky or ill-advised throws.

Quinn Ewers' return is obviously a crucial one for Texas at this stage of the season. The Longhorns are aiming to win the Big 12 title in what will be their last season in the league and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.